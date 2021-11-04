Bring your animals! This property has so much to offer and has been loved by the family for many years. Located only 20 minutes north of Missoula on a paved road. It is an easy commute and boasts lots of room for everyone with the 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor features a large mudroom with washer and dryer hook-ups, cabinets, and a large countertop, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Half a flight up, you will find the spacious large living room with vaulted ceilings, a wood fireplace, large windows, and a sliding glass door leading out to a covered deck. Step out and soak in the beautiful mountain views and the amazing sunrises! The downstairs family room features a propane fireplace, 1 full bathroom, and 2 more bedrooms.
5 Bedroom Home in Arlee - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly after she had called Lake County law enforcement to report someone was driving through a field east of Pablo.
A new city report on the state of affordable housing in Missoula presents a portrait of inequality, rising prices and low vacancy rates as the Garden City continues to look for solutions to an unprecedented crisis.
Mackenzie Cole got an email late on a Saturday night that said his rent was going from $590 per month to $1,100 a month in 30 days.
John Engen, Missoula's incumbent mayor, secured a win over Jacob Elder after the final election results came in Wednesday morning for the municipal general election.
“These types of comments serve no purpose in championing parent voice in our public education arena,” Arntzen said in the statement Wednesday.
What started out as a small vegan, gluten-free doughnut stand at the Clark Fork Farmers Market will now be a cafe near the University of Montana.
About 75 people gathered Monday night in Missoula for a discussion about parental rights featuring State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, local school board trustee Mike Gehl and other community leaders.
Staggering Ox is closing after 32 years and a new alcohol-free venue is opening up downtown.
The building permit calls for a $2.4 million remodel.
Aisha D. Gregerson, 27, is charged with one felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute.