5 Bedroom Home in Arlee - $635,000

Bring your animals! This property has so much to offer and has been loved by the family for many years. Located only 20 minutes north of Missoula on a paved road. It is an easy commute and boasts lots of room for everyone with the 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor features a large mudroom with washer and dryer hook-ups, cabinets, and a large countertop, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom. Half a flight up, you will find the spacious large living room with vaulted ceilings, a wood fireplace, large windows, and a sliding glass door leading out to a covered deck. Step out and soak in the beautiful mountain views and the amazing sunrises! The downstairs family room features a propane fireplace, 1 full bathroom, and 2 more bedrooms.

