5 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $2,875,000

Picture perfect Montana retreat situated on 9 private acres along the iconic Blackfoot River, just 11 miles from downtown Missoula. This beautiful, 7,000 Sq. Ft., Neville log home features 5 bedroom and 4 bathrooms throughout the spacious floor plan. A combination of reclaimed and custom fixtures and finishes are blended throughout the home, creating the perfect mix of Montana rustic and mountain chic.Featuring 7,077 Sq. Ft. of living space, including the spacious great room anchored by the floor to ceiling stone fireplace with the formal living room on the other side. The large eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, a reclaimed backslash and an oversize pantry. The main floor master suite has a newly remodeled shower and a hand carved Larchwood bathtub, with deck access and private laundry. The walkout lower level features 4 additional bedrooms, 2 custom bathrooms, a large family/game room with the double-sided stone fireplace, wet bar and an authentic theatre. Additional recent improvements include a newer roof, updated plumbing, and new HVAC system. There's plenty of room for storage and recreational toys in the oversized 4 car garage and the lower level utility garage with easy access to yard and river. Situated just a few landscaped steps from thenBlackfoot River, memorialized in Norman MacLean's novel A River Runs Through It. The Blackfoot River Lodge is a unique property with a sandy river beach, mountain views, exquisite fly fishing and easy access to all in town amenities. This is truly a rare Montana property.