5 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $1,450,000

Welcome to the newest offering at The Ridge Above Rock Creek! This well appointed home offered by award winning builder Cornerstone Construction focuses on style, elegance and function. It starts with almost 3,000 SF of living space split up between 5 bedrooms ( two suits) and elegantly styled by well known interior designer to offer a best in class experience. We are available for builder and design consultations upon request.

