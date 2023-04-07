Want a little piece of heaven in Montana? Search no more as this is the place. This beautifully appointed home has it all. A modern farmhouse decorated with contemporary elegance. There is a paved driveway and views in every direction. This home has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a large country kitchen with modern conveniences, and a wood burning fireplace to warm you in the cooler months. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front porch to look across to the Bitterroot Mountains whose beauty and expanse is simply "over the top". Let's not forget the wonderful back deck to enjoy entertaining your family and friends. For more information or for your personal showing, please call or text Rita Gray at 406-544-4226 or your Real Estate Professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,100,000
