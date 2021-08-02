IT'S ALL ABOUT THE LOCATION!!! Beautiful 4,000/sq+ home with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths on 15.07 acres of beautiful Florence land. Master Suite on main level. New roof. New flooring throughout main level. Updated kitchen. New exterior paint. New water heaters installed. Breath-taking views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. 15 minutes to Missoula. For you horse lovers out there, there's a gorgeous horse barn with 4 stalls, fenced with a beautiful welded metal pole fencing.Property has septic approval and electricity hook-up for another build site on south side of property. Call Susana Moore at 406-880-4179 or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.
Public health officials in Missoula encourage the public to resume wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, echoing the Centers for Disease Control.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
The Mustard Seed, a longtime Missoula restaurant, will have a new location with rooftop dining. Also, Sunday Streets Missoula is back in a new location.
Unhoused people living under and around the Reserve Street Bridge will not be asked to leave until there is a safer, legal option for them.
The Northern Rockies Type 1 team that managed the Thorne Creek fire as part of the West Lolo Complex in the first two weeks of the blaze will retake command on Saturday morning.