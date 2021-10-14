5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,650,000

Fixed on an expansive 23.26 acre lot overlooking the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains, sits this to be built, luxurious home. To be constructed by Gooden Construction and designed by NC Design Studios, this home features a total of 3,143 Sq. Ft. of living area across 2 well designed levels. The interior includes 2 spacious bedroom suites on the main level and an open concept floor plan connecting the deluxe chef's kitchen, the generous family room, and dining area. This fully custom build offers the ability to choose fixtures and finishes to make this your true dream home. The living space easily extends out doors to an expansive deck, which offers unparalleled views of the Bitterroot Valley and the perfect place to host and entertain guests.