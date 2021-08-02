5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,780,000

A must-see, this immaculate estate on 20 acres was built and designed by an award-winning builder. Over 6000 sq. feet of living area between the main home and barn apartment. The main home includes 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a large 3 car garage. The barn has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. If you are seeking an estate with the 'Montana Lodge/Resort' feel, this is it. Relaxing in a steam shower, warming up by the wood fire, entertain in a Chef's dream kitchen, or simply reading a book with wildlife coming to visit you! No expense or detail was spared in the design and construction of the home, barn, and grounds.