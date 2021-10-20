 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,780,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,780,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,780,000

A must-see, this immaculate estate on 20 acres was built and designed by an award-winning builder. Over 6000 sq. feet of living area between the main home and barn apartment. The main home includes 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a large 3 car garage. The barn has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. If you are seeking an estate with the 'Montana Lodge/Resort' feel, this is it. Relaxing in a steam shower, warming up by the wood fire, entertain in a Chef's dream kitchen, or simply reading a book with wildlife coming to visit you! No expense or detail was spared in the design and construction of the home, barn, and grounds.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News