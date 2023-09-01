Stunning Bitterroot Valley home custom built in 2021 by the current owner. Three levels offering over 7,000sq ft of living space. Located on 8.77 acres with Eight Mile Creek running along the northern border. Surrounded by breathtaking Bitterroot Mountain views located at the end of the street. High end modern finishes including Acacia wood flooring, granite countertops, GE Monogram appliances, cast iron sinks, knotty Alder solid doors & trim, oil rubbed bronze & gold hardware and 10ft ceilings throughout. Upper level offers private Primary Suite with oversized walk-in closet w/ island. Tiled primary bathroom includes jetted tub, walk-in shower w/ rain shower & multiple shower heads, and double sink vanity w/ additional makeup vanity. Two spacious bedroom suites with full bathrooms & walk-in closets. Hobby/Bonus Room with balcony. Main floor offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, catwalk staircase, brick & concrete fireplace, and a expansive chef’s kitchen with island. Formal dining room between kitchen and living area. House is equipped with two furnaces, two a/c units, two on demand hot water heaters, two laundry rooms, 3 level theater room with projector, spacious family room, office and a total of 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Extra deep attached finished triple car garage with extra tall doors. Exterior features private entry gate, wrap around deck, underground sprinklers, chicken coop and fruit trees overlooking the neighboring pond and creek.