5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,369,000

A must-see, this immaculate estate is resting on two adjoining 20-acre lots that offer a total of 40 acres combined. The home that is resting on the first 20-acre lot that was built and designed by an award-winning builder and offers more than 6000 sq. feet of living area between the main home and barn apartment. If you are seeking an estate with the 'Montana Lodge/Resort' feel, this is it. Relaxing in a steam shower, warming up by the wood fire, entertaining in a Chef's dream kitchen, or simply reading a book with wildlife coming to visit you! No expense or detail was spared in the design and construction of the home, barn, and grounds. Property lines depicted in photos are not exact legal boundary lines. For