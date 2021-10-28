5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,450,000

Set atop the hills of Florence, perfectly placed between the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains, sits this luxury to be built home by Gooden Construction and designed by NC Design Studios. Located in the Sapphire Ridge Ranch and situated on 17.43 acres, this opulent 5 bed and 5 bath, state of the art home offers 5,330 Sq. Ft. of carefully crafted living space, set across 2 levels. This fully custom build offers the ability to choose fixtures and finishes to make this your true dream home. The open floor plan offers a spacious feel and extends outdoors to a large 1,000 Sq. Ft., 3 car garage and a concrete patio with built-in hot tub, perfect for taking in the sweeping views of the Bitterroot Valley or entertaining guests.