Modern opulence and swanky design perfectly meet in this to be built home by Gooden Construction and designed by NC Design Studios. Located in the hills of Florence in the Sapphire Ridge Ranch and fixed on 12.12 acres, this jaw dropping 5 bed and 5 bath, state of the art home offers 7,305 Sq. Ft. of living space, set across 2 levels. This custom project offers the ability to choose fixtures and finishes, making this your true Montana dream home. The generous open floor plan offers an inviting feel with floor to ceiling windows throughout, perfect for taking in natural light and showcasing the views. The living space extends outdoors to a 1,250 Sq. Ft., 3 car garage and a large deck, ideal for taking in the sweeping views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains or entertaining guests.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $3,375,000
