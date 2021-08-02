5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $435,000

Welcome to your forever home in Florence. 5 bedroom 3 bathroom remodeled and de-titled manufactured home on nearly 20 acres overlooking the magnificent Bitterroot Valley. This home is for anyone seeking privacy and stunning views while being only 45 minutes to Missoula. Property will transfer with water rights (and a very productive well for the area). The home boasts an updated kitchen, complete with custom-made Geppetto's Cabinets, high-end appliances and walnut flooring. The main living area features an open floor plan for entertaining, with central air conditioning to keep you cool during the summer. Call Warren Altounian at 406-550-2065 or your real estate professional.