360 degree views of the Bitterroots and Sapphires! This rare opportunity to own approx. 20ac in Florence, MT awaits. Watch the elk herds move about your property along with an abundance of other wildlife. Nearly all of this property is fenced and provides a great opportunity for your horses. See the weather move in and out as it collides with the towering Bitterroots. This 5 bedroom home is move in ready with lots of opportunity to expand. The kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of storage throughout the hickory cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances is great for entertaining or family meals. The master bedroom on the main level provides main level living. The back yard is fully fenced and equipped with underground sprinklers and deer netting to protect the gardeners gold
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of two people who lost their lives in a Missoula double-fatal crash last month were released to the Missoulian on Tuesday.
A Missoula man with a full-time job who lives in his RV blames the series "Breaking Bad" for the myth that all people living in campers cause crime.
Lyle S. St. Goddard Jr. is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and six misdemeanors.
The names of nine people arrested last week on suspicion of using and selling fentanyl and other drugs on the Blackfeet Nation have been released.
Pitaskummapi Green, 29, was found guilty of one count of sexual intercourse without consent. He faces a possible life sentence. Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks presided.
The outlook for spring and summer runoff in some areas of the state is not optimistic.
Jeremiah Curtiss, 15, is a student at Hellgate High School who was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect in mid-March at the Western Montana Clinic.
In a press release, the church said Montana is home to more than 50,000 Mormons and more than 125 congregations.
Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said David Guinard was taken into custody on charges of criminal endangerment.
Danika Rose Sleeping Bear was located safely on Thursday.