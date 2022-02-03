5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $639,999

Welcome to 5358 Spur Lane in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley The layout makes this home great, from nice vaulted ceilings & corner fireplace in the living room, Hickory cabinets & large panty in the kitchen, main level laundry and three of the five bedrooms all on the main level. The lower lever had two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The large family room will give you space to entertain and you can add an additional fireplace if you desire because the gas is there and ready. With a covered back deck and spacious one acre lot it will give you a little extra space to enjoy and a little fruit from the pear, apple and blue plum trees. Having a large three car garage with a utility sink will allow for lots of additional storage and a bonus storage shed in the backyard.