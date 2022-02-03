Welcome to 5358 Spur Lane in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley The layout makes this home great, from nice vaulted ceilings & corner fireplace in the living room, Hickory cabinets & large panty in the kitchen, main level laundry and three of the five bedrooms all on the main level. The lower lever had two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The large family room will give you space to entertain and you can add an additional fireplace if you desire because the gas is there and ready. With a covered back deck and spacious one acre lot it will give you a little extra space to enjoy and a little fruit from the pear, apple and blue plum trees. Having a large three car garage with a utility sink will allow for lots of additional storage and a bonus storage shed in the backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $639,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an internal poll among high school teachers shared with the Missoulian, a majority said they might not return to teach in the fall.
An Irish bar in Butte, Maloney's, is down to its last two bottles and they're saving that for St. Patrick's Day.
The incident is being investigated and the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement.
A man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Missoula on Jan. 21.
Smoke Elser hangs saddles the way an actor hangs costumes — something for every possible (horse-related) occasion.
A Missoula woman killed in a domestic violence homicide last weekend was dead for about a full day before the accused killer — her boyfriend — reported it to law enforcement, according to court documents.
Rick Tabish held a press conference with North Dakota's governor Doug Burgum and Kevin Washington, son of billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington.
The new location is located behind the AMC theater on Mary Avenue, just a few hundred yards from their old location but with much better visibility.
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.
David Allen Compton, 24, was booked into the Missoula jail on three felonies.