5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $649,900

360 degree views of the Bitterroots and Sapphires! This rare opportunity to own approx. 20ac in Florence, MT awaits. Watch the elk herds move about your property along with an abundance of other wildlife. Nearly all of this property is fenced and provides a great opportunity for your horses. See the weather move in and out as it collides with the towering Bitterroots. This 5 bedroom home is move in ready with lots of opportunity to expand. The kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of storage throughout the hickory cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances is great for entertaining or family meals. The master bedroom on the main level provides main level living. The back yard is fully fenced and equipped with underground sprinklers and deer netting to protect the gardeners gold