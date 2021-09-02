5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $749,999

Two Homes on One lot! Just a short distance to the Florence Park and Schools. Situated on 2.83 acres this property is designed to enjoy the 5 bdrm home and the additional income property. A large lawn, mature trees for shade and fruit trees to harvest, with u/g sprinklers watering the majority of the acreage. 4 bedrooms on the main floor, 1 full bath, laundry room with 3/4 bath attached. Lower level partially finished with large family room, additional bdrm and 3/4 bath. Apartment sits on a 3-car garage with one stall for the tenants and the other 2 separated for personal use if desired.