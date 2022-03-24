 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $899,800

Relish in the pristine beauty of Montana, living next to 80 acres of private woodlands with native flowers. This parcel offers so much SPACE! 4 car garage, large 1000 sq ft SHOP, 2 acres and 5,438 sq ft. home with 5 Bedrooms, 5 baths, and 2 master en suites! The kitchen and dining room have been remodeled with new lighting, paint, flooring, and a large Island with granite surface. The farmhouse kitchen features a huge pantry and plenty of storge. The Main level has 2 bedrooms, and the laundry room. Upper level provides gorgeous views, another large family living area, and 3 bedrooms. The lower level with private access could easily be made in to a Mother-In-Law set up. Relax outside in the patio area, with new Gazebo and 1 yr old 7 seater hot tub.

