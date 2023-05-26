This stellar 2.07 acre view lot is being offered with a customizable-for-buyer 5 Bed, 3 Bath plus spacious Great Room / Kitchen / Dining Area, 3125 square foot residence by award winning Design-Build firm Western Visions Inc. Featuring a classic, yet modern farmhouse style, covered rear patio and front porch and oversized 3 car garage, this residence has been custom drawn by Western Visions Inc and includes an easily customized Master Suite and exterior living spaces.” Located just 25 miles south of Missoula in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley. It consists of the perfect mix of rolling hills, meadows and pine trees. The road is paved to the property and power to the property. It is the responsibility of the buyers and their agents to verify all info regarding this property. Info is provided by outside sources and deemed reliable but it is not guaranteed by listing agent or listing office. Contact Kevin Bailey; 406-544-5164 or your real estate professional.