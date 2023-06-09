Beautiful, custom designed, 5 bed, 3 bath home located in the heart of Mill Creek Meadows in Frenchtown. At over 4800 sqft this home offers all the space you will need for your family to spread out or to be an exceptional host in the open concept kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances including a gas range, quartz countertops, oversized walk-in pantry with power outlets, slide outs in lower cabinets and three separate living rooms. Enjoy movie nights with family and friends in the media room, or offer out of town guests luxury accommodations in one of the huge additional bedrooms offered. Retreat to the primary bedroom complete with luxurious bathroom featuring a double vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and water closet. Additionally bedroom closets offer organizational systems and built-ins can be found around the entire home. Exterior features include 3 car oversized garage, permanent architectural smart lighting system under eaves, and lush green landscaping with underground sprinklers. Located steps from fishing, hiking trails, bike path and 15 minutes to Missoula this home is everything you've been looking for! It is the responsibility of the buyers and their agents to verify all info regarding this property. Info is provided by outside sources and deemed reliable but it is not guaranteed by listing agent or listing office. Call Lauren Atkin; 406-880-5196 or your real estate professional.