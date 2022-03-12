5 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $300,000

This old house is a beautiful fixer-upper with 5 bd/ 3 baths on 1.99 acres! Original wood trim and gorgeous 5 panel doors are some of the character you will want to preserve in this Frenchtown farmhouse. The main floor has original tongue and groove ceiling, built-ins throughout, a kitchen, laundry off of the formal dining area, a full bath and a huge bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms and a full bath. The home is connected to the community water system of the neighboring HOA but is not subject to the covenants. It is on a private septic system. The outbuilding on the property is in disrepair, but there is room to build a great big shop! Call Shannon Hilliard (406) 239-8350 or your real estate professional for more information.