5 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $744,900

Looking for elbow room? Well look no more! Beautiful unobstructed views, Just minutes away from endless Forest Service land, and riding trails(horses or UTV's). This property has so much to offer, from the 8000 sf indoor arena w/ overhead doors on each end, power and lights throughout, cooling down paddocks, covered hay storage, outdoor arena & paddocks. This well kept home recently underwent some updating with new flooring & paint. Be sure to check out the converted tack room to she shed at the arena entrance (door on the right) Inviting pergola off the back porch. All this on 4.83 Acres with outstanding views of the Frenchtown Valley and the Boyer Ranch in conservation easement.