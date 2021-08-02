5 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $785,000

*15K price adjustment* Hello Horse Property and Sunsets galore!! Just minutes away from endless Forest Service land, and riding trails. This property has so much to offer, from the 8000 sf indoor arena with overhead doors on each end, power and lights throughout, cooling down paddocks, covered hay storage, outdoor arena & paddocks. If horses aren't your thing, lease options can be considered for investment opportunities. The incredibly well kept home recently underwent some remodeling with new flooring & paint. Be sure to check out the converted tack room to she shed at the arena entrance (door on the right) Inviting pergola off the back porch. All this on 4.83 Acres with outstanding views of the Frenchtown Valley and the Boyer Ranch in conservation easement.