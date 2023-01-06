5 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,700,000

Welcome to this beautifully finished custom home on one of the best lots in Ponderosa Heights! Property is located within walking distance of the Lolo Peak Brewery, roughly 30 minutes from Lolo Hot springs, and roughly 15 minutes from Missoula. This home offers 4000 sq ft of livable space, 5 bedrooms, a den, 3 full bathrooms, a 1300 sq ft of Garage Space, wraparound driveway, and great views. Main floor offers radiant floor heating, Hickory flooring in the living room, master bedroom, and hallway. Living room offers a vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, several windows for natural lighting, and access to the concrete stamped back patio. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, pantry, and access to the covered deck.