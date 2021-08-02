 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $400,000

Wonderfully updated and move in ready! Located in Lolo, this lovely home comes with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 and a landscaped yard. Walk in to a tiled entryway that leads to the hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen has been updated with cabinetry, countertops, lighting, and flooring. Sliding glass doors open to a deck overlooking the back yard and the views. Back in the home and down the hall are three bedrooms, one with ensuite, and an additional full bathroom. Harwood floors can be found in each of these bedrooms. The basement includes another living room and two bonus rooms (these rooms do not have proper egress). Outside is a fully fenced back yard with flowerbeds and a hot tub. Call Danni Moore at 406-396-2442, or your real estate professional.

