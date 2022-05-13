Modern Farmhouse, turn key, meticulously kept home in Lolo! This pristine home features over 3000 sq ft. with 5 beds and 3 baths. Upon entrance you are greeted with vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, and beautiful luxury vinyl wood plank flooring. The kitchen features subway tile back splash, pantry, gas range and stainless appliances. There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level. The large master ensuite features a walk in closet, tiled shower, and double vanity. The carpeted lower level has a large family room, full bath and 2 more bedrooms, along with the laundry room. The landscaped yard with U/G sprinklers, has a privacy fenced backyard, concrete landscape curbing and a covered back patio. Contact MerriLee Valentine at 406-370-4984 or your Real Estate Professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000
