5 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $699,900

SAVE THOUSANDS! November Special! 3-2-1 Rate Buy-Down Offered by Builder if Under Contract by 11/30/22! See Associated Docs for more info. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 10/30 1-3PM. Preserving Montana's picturesque land is the epitome of Willowbrook Meadows, a stunning new community offering mountain modern homes within minutes of all the necessary conveniences while still embracing that Montana attitude. This newly constructed residence is situated on a premium level 9,390 sqf lot that backs to a preserved lush landscape of mature trees and shrubs. Built by luxury builder Hard to Beat Construction, this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features 2,559 sqft of living space with impressive high end finishes and a massive 826 sqft heated finished garage.