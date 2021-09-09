Over 400' of Miller Creek Frontage on 206+ acres with a solid 5 bedroom home just minutes from town! This exceptional property is horse ready and also provides hunting and recreation opportunities with a private trail south of the creek up into the trees. Fast internet and excellent cell service give the ultimate flexibility to an owner who wants to work from home, or unplug and just enjoy the serenity of this peaceful and private setting. The 4-level home was constructed in 1991 by Mostad and features 3 bedrooms on the top floor, a full bath, and an en-suite bath in the largest bedroom. The main level has an open kitchen/dining area and sitting room with vaulted ceilings. Downstairs, you will find a generous den along with a 4th bedroom and full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,000,000
