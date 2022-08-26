5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,079,000

If you appreciate reclaimed and historic materials, you will fall in love with the heart and soul of this newer home, conveniently located near the River Trail, the Osprey Field, the Hip Strip and downtown Missoula. This inviting home has Southwestern flair throughout, custom tile, tons of natural light, and low maintenance landscaping. It boasts two separate houses. The main house has three bedrooms, two of which are upstairs, and the third is in the basement level which has a separate entrance. The guest house has a lower unit which can sleep four, and an upstairs artist room/flex room with a bathroom. Solid rental history. There is a small orchard with pear, plum, peach and apricot trees, and raspberries too! There are several private and serene outdoor sitting areas, with access for both the main and guest house, including an upper deck with custom rock work. There are two separate driveways/parking areas, one on Hickory Street and the other on the alley. The main house has an efficient pellet stove which has been approved by the city, and heats most of the house. This is NOT a drive-by, there are too many awesome details to capture unless you come see it for yourself!