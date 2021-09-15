Enjoy the mountain views from this extraordinary Grant Creek home. Located near the top of the very desirable Prospect neighborhood, this magnificent home is situated to provide privacy and stunning views, while also enjoying a close-knit community of neighbors who enjoy the parks, trails and creek access offered in this very special area of Missoula. Living in Lower Grant Creek means you are only minutes to downtown, both hospital campuses, and even the local ski hill. Large lots and open space for wildlife corridors are defining features of Missoula's Grant Creek area. And while the location is one-of-a-kind, the home is an absolute show-stopper.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,100,000
