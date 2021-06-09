5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,165,000

Private, executive Rattlesnake home tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Lincolnwood neighborhood. Come see why everyone wants to live in the Rattlesnake! Hiking, biking, and x-country trails, open space, and Rattlesnake Creek are just steps from your front door. Plus it is convenient to downtown Missoula and the University of Montana. This home boasts over 4,700 square feet of living space and sits on almost one half acre. The private driveway leads you to a distinguished brick home. The main floor features a chef's kitchen, formal and informal dining areas, living room and family room both with fireplaces, 2 bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom/laundry room in between, and a mudroom off the garage. The chef's kitchen has granite counter tops, copper subway tile backsplash, GE View More