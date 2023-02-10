Relax in new construction luxury in this almost 4,000 sq ft home to be built in the top notch neighborhood of Invermere Phase 3. The home is ideally located across from the sprawling four acre park. With a slight slope the lot suits a daylight walk out lower level perfectly. The Main level has 3 bedrooms, open floor concept, pantry and laundry. A sizable deck will extend from the Living Room for you to take in the soaring Valley and Mountain Views. The lower level has a family room and two more bright day light bedrooms, offering plenty of room for your guests. The home will feature modern finishes and fixtures that the Buyer may choose. Amenities include granite or quartz counter tops, fire place, A/C, master tile walk in shower, and stone fire place.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,176,900
