Welcome to your dream home on a premium lot overlooking a Les Furber design 18-hole golf course! This remarkable custom-built residence boasts stunning mountain views and offers the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. With 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this spacious 3,400 square foot abode promises ample room for your family and guests. As you step inside, you'll be captivated by the open concept design, featuring vaulted ceilings that add a touch of elegance to the living spaces. The large kitchen with its grand island and custom shaker style cabinets provide an ideal setting for culinary enthusiasts, while the cozy dining area creates the perfect ambiance for intimate gatherings. The primary bedroom is a true retreat, complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Pamper yourself in the large soaker tub or the walk-in shower, both exuding a spa-like feel. The main level also provides a second spacious bedroom and bathroom. For those who enjoy the outdoors, walk out the sliding glass door which opens out to an expansive deck stretching across the entire back of the home. The views from this deck are nothing short of spectacular, offering a picturesque backdrop for every occasion. In the fully furnished walk-out lower level is a bedroom currently purposed as a fitness room and two additional large bedrooms both with walk-in closets. This lower level also walks out into another comfortable outdoor space inviting you to enjoy hours of entertainment and enjoyment. Whether you chose to watch the golfers tee off from the 9th hole tee boxes, visit with friends and family or soak in your hot tub, you'll appreciate the mature landscaping and breath taking views on every side. Upon arriving at this property, you'll immediately notice the spacious three-car garage, providing ample room for your vehicles and much more. The garage doors have been recently upgraded, enhancing the curb appeal and providing enhanced security for your prized possessions. Moreover, you'll find a thoughtful addition in the form of a 240 amp outlet, designed specifically for electric or hybrid vehicles. This forward-thinking feature ensures that you can conveniently charge your eco-friendly car without any hassle. As you take in the view from the front porch you'll notice a vast common area presenting even more opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. And for avid golfers, this Champion 4.5-star rated private course, is right at your doorstep. This vibrant community also offers a range of amenities, including a pool, fitness center, and a delightful restaurant to cater to your leisurely desires. When you settle into this zero-entry home, you'll relish in the idyllic lifestyle it presents. Zero-entry offers the ease of accessibility (without any stairs or steps) into the home and between inside and outside spaces for buyers of all ages as well as their guests. With the perfect balance of nature's beauty and modern convenience, this home is more than just a property; it's a haven that embodies the essence of luxurious living. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a slice of paradise on this beautiful golf course.