Pristine 4bd/2.5 bath home plus another 1bd/1 bath ADU above the 2 car detached garage in the University District! If you are looking for turn-key, easy living with rental income/fantastic guest space, this is your house! The main house features 3 bd/s + 1 bonus room on the main floor and 4th bedroom and 2nd bonus room downstairs. The kitchen features a chef's commercial grade gas range, quartz counters and stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. The main living area has wood floors, excellent natural light, a gas fireplace and quality finishes throughout. The backyard landscaping makes for a private serene oasis that is fully fenced. Above the 2-car garage is a fantastic 1bd/1 bath furnished living quarters that is currently rented for $1,600/month with vaulted ceilings, a full kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Call Shannon Hilliard at 406-239-8350 or your real estate professional today!