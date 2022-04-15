5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,250,000

Exceptionally nice 3.3 acre lot with a rural feel but close to Missoula. Has fantastic southern exposure. This lot is builder owned and he has spent a year analyzing and creating a beautiful home. Or, a buyer can bring their own plan. Renderings and the posted floor plan are example only. The house placement is set to be exactly where the home will get winter sun and maximum views. This plan features a huge main floor living space with the large deck facing south and all the views. Note the large 8 ft tall glass doors out to the deck and in the daylight basement. Also on the main is an impressive master suite. Lower level has 3 bedrooms and 2 additional full bathrooms. Price includes a 3 car garage. Also room for a shop. Listed price is a base price. Listed by KC Hart.