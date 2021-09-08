 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,300,000

To be built dream home situated on the 10th hole of the Canyon River Golf Course. Fixed on .37 acres, this 5304 Sq. Ft. home designed by Gavin-Hanks Architecture Studio and built by the reputable Gooden Construction features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms across 2 spacious levels of living. Features include a large main level suite bedroom, complete with walk in bath and closet, a gourmet kitchen that opens up to a formal dining area and great room, high end finishes and fixtures throughout, an attached 3 car garage, as well as a large deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining and taking in the views. Just a little over 10 minutes to downtown Missoula and close proximity to the Clark Fork River, this space offers a convenient location to both amenities and outdoor recreation.

