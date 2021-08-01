Over 400' of Miller Creek Frontage on 206+ acres with a solid 5 bedroom home just minutes from town! This exceptional property is horse ready and also provides hunting and recreation opportunities with a private trail south of the creek up into the trees. Fast internet and excellent cell service give the ultimate flexibility to an owner who wants to work from home, or unplug and just enjoy the serenity of this peaceful and private setting. The 4-level home was constructed in 1991 by Mostad and features 3 bedrooms on the top floor, a full bath, and an en-suite bath in the largest bedroom. The main level has an open kitchen/dining area and sitting room with vaulted ceilings. Downstairs, you will find a generous den along with a 4th bedroom and full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,300,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.
Public health officials in Missoula encourage the public to resume wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, echoing the Centers for Disease Control.
The Mustard Seed, a longtime Missoula restaurant, will have a new location with rooftop dining. Also, Sunday Streets Missoula is back in a new location.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
Unhoused people living under and around the Reserve Street Bridge will not be asked to leave until there is a safer, legal option for them.
- Updated
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."