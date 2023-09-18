Discover an extraordinary living experience in the coveted Stone Mountain neighborhood of Missoula, where this stunning property invites you to embrace the pinnacle of comfort and style. Perched to offer spectacular vistas of the Missoula Valley and the surrounding mountains, this home is a sanctuary of serenity and elegance. Nestled upon a 0.32 acre parcel, this home spans an impressive 4,831 Sq. Ft., across 3 levels. Boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, this recently remodeled home effortlessly combines modern sophistication with timeless charm. Step inside to be greeted by the spacious interior that has been thoughtfully designed and updated. Revel in the newfound sense of luxury as the large windows throughout frame breathtaking views and flood the space with the warm embrace of natural light. The heart of the home, the newly remodeled kitchen, stands as a culinary masterpiece. Outfitted with cutting-edge Samsung smart appliances, granite countertops, and an island with an eating bar, it sets the stage for both culinary creativity and social gatherings. Ascend to the 2nd level, where the primary suite awaits. The suite offers awe-inspiring views, a large walk-in closet, and a versatile bonus room ideal for an office or an additional closet. The en-suite bathroom epitomizes relaxation with a jacuzzi tub, a custom-tiled walk-in shower, and dual vanities, all exuding a spa-like ambiance. An additional trio of bedrooms on this level ensures ample space. The lower level extends the comfort with an extra living room with a gas fireplace, a well sized bedroom, a bathroom, and a bonus room, adapting to your lifestyle needs with ease. Embrace the beauty of Montana's outdoors from the comfort of your own haven. A side yard deck adorned with a new pergola offers a retreat to unwind while soaking in the vistas. The backyard, embraced by manicured landscaping and mature trees, boasts an additional deck which offers a private and serene ambiance. The attached 3-car garage ensures both convenience and storage solutions, while the property's exterior is a testament to careful landscaping and natural beauty.