5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,495,000

In a quiet neighborhood on a stunning 1.04 acre estate sits this gorgeous, historic 5bd/6ba residence and accompanying 1bd/1ba guest house. Originally built as a catalog home, this beautiful Victorian is in the heart of the Rattlesnake Valley, one of Missoula's premiere neighborhoods. A full remodel and thoughtful additions were completed in the recent past while staying sensitive to the unique character it had when first constructed in 1898. The formal entry, parlor and dining room preserve the home's character featuring original woodwork along with new doors, windows and flooring. More recent additions include a living room with surround sound, a gas fire place, built-ins, a full bar and direct access to the attached two-car garage.