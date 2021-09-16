 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000

Conveniently spread along the north side of interstate 90 in Missoula right at the city/county line, find this 31.22 acre family legacy ranch.You can take in beautiful mountain view's that expand your gaze from Huson in the west, to the Bitterroot in the south.Nestled on the property is a custom 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Featured in the home are two beautiful kitchens, that complete the ability to have separate living quarters on both levels of the home. Enjoy a custom tiled walk in shower and spacious living spaces on the main level. Enjoy card games together or a cup of your favorite morning beverage in the breakfast nook.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News