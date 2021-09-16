5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000

Conveniently spread along the north side of interstate 90 in Missoula right at the city/county line, find this 31.22 acre family legacy ranch.You can take in beautiful mountain view's that expand your gaze from Huson in the west, to the Bitterroot in the south.Nestled on the property is a custom 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Featured in the home are two beautiful kitchens, that complete the ability to have separate living quarters on both levels of the home. Enjoy a custom tiled walk in shower and spacious living spaces on the main level. Enjoy card games together or a cup of your favorite morning beverage in the breakfast nook.