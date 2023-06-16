Welcome to 2967 Prada Drive, an exceptional residence located in the Ranch Club neighborhood—a sought-after golf course community featuring a 18 hole premier private course, restaurant/lounge, 4 pool complex and fitness facility. Situated on a prime lot with captivating golf course and mountain views, this home offers a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. As you step inside this 5 bed/3 bath home, you will be greeted by open-concept living, yet warm and inviting spaces. The living room boosts floor to ceiling windows taking in the expansive Montana sky and flooding the room with warm, natural light. Discover a hidden gem in the loft area above the living room—a hideout that adds a touch of whimsy to the home. The kitchen is a culinary haven, featuring leathered granite countertops, Thermador appliances, breakfast bar, island and custom tile backsplash. Just off the kitchen is a butlers pantry offering custom shelving made from reclaimed flooring sourced from the historic Missoula Mercantile and complete with an additional dishwasher and under cabinet refrigerator making entertaining a breeze. The main floor primary is a private retreat with sliding glass doors leading to a terrace, perfect for enjoying the tranquil surroundings. A spacious walk-in closet, complete with a washer and dryer, provides convenience and functionality. The master bathroom offers a soaking tub, heated tile flooring, a zero-entry walk-in shower, built-in medicine cabinet mirrors and a heated towel bars. Opposite of the primary is a private guest room with adjacent bathroom perfect for company. The walk-out lower level features 3 additional bedrooms, one full bathroom, additional laundry room and cozy tv/living room complete with gas fireplace and wet bar. If a lover of the outdoors, you will be sure to enjoy the 4 unique outdoor living spaces. Whether it be the covered deck perching over the 7th fairway, the secluded covered patio off the walkout basement or enjoying the Eastern morning sun in the courtyard. Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable residence at 2967 Prada Drive. With its picturesque surroundings, thoughtful design, and desirable features, this home is sure to captivate. Call Listing Agent Shayla Suchecki 406-241-4612 or your real estate professional and experience the perfect balance of luxury and comfort in the Ranch Club neighborhood.