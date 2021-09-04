 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,750,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,750,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,750,000

Welcome to 12082 Fred Lane! Where Luxury meets Montana! The moment you see this home sitting proudly on the hill, you are sure to be impressed with this 5+ bedroom, 7 bathroom, 7,000+/- sqft home with 5 car heated garage sitting on 20 acres of premium Montana land. Enjoy the privacy of your own oasis with this Luxurious property, including a private duck pond that is fed by a natural spring with breathtaking views of the Frenchtown and Missoula Valleys. This property is a must-see for all it has to offer, including the over-sized 50x84 ft. barn with multiple stables and a 2,000 sq. ft. loft above with French doors that lead out to a deck with incredible views! This large loft has endless possibilities for creating additional luxurious living space!This smart home is awe-inspiring! With a

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

St. Regis sawmill to close ending 99 jobs
Local News

St. Regis sawmill to close ending 99 jobs

Idaho Forest Group officials informed the workers at 2 p.m. Monday of the decision. The Coeur d’Alene-based company has owned the St. Regis mill for four years after buying it from TriCon Timber LLC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News