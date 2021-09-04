Welcome to 12082 Fred Lane! Where Luxury meets Montana! The moment you see this home sitting proudly on the hill, you are sure to be impressed with this 5+ bedroom, 7 bathroom, 7,000+/- sqft home with 5 car heated garage sitting on 20 acres of premium Montana land. Enjoy the privacy of your own oasis with this Luxurious property, including a private duck pond that is fed by a natural spring with breathtaking views of the Frenchtown and Missoula Valleys. This property is a must-see for all it has to offer, including the over-sized 50x84 ft. barn with multiple stables and a 2,000 sq. ft. loft above with French doors that lead out to a deck with incredible views! This large loft has endless possibilities for creating additional luxurious living space!This smart home is awe-inspiring! With a
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,750,000
