Stunning contemporary home with wraparound deck and incredible use of windows to enjoy the mountain views and sunsets inside and out. Located in an area of higher end homes, just minutes from downtown and within walking distance of amazing trail systems. Open main floor living with contemporary fire place in great room, oversize kitchen with large center island, walk-in pantry and laundry room off of finished and heated 4-car garage. Main level bedroom with full bathroom. Primary suite is situated on the NW corner of the upper level to best appreciate the sweeping valley views. Adjacent office/den or additional bedroom for those looking for three bedrooms on one floor with additional bedroom and full bathroom with hall access. Lower level is complete with large media room with bar area, built-in craft/study or office area, bedroom, and full bathroom. Modern exterior feel with barrel sauna, putting green, small flat fenced, and covered deck.