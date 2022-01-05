5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,895,000

A stunning example of contemporary comfort meets timeless elegance and grandeur, this sensational remodeled home will take your breath away. You will live on a large 1.6-acre lot at the base of Mount Sentinel with captivating views of Missoula and the surrounding mountains. Inside, every inch of this 5,492 Sq. Ft. layout, which features 4 bedrooms and 5 baths, is impeccably presented from the gorgeous limestone floors on the main level to the soaring atrium-style ceiling in the great room. American clay walls are on show throughout and combine beautifully with the statement lighting, muted color tones, and cozy feature fireplaces. Catering for loved ones will be a joy in the gourmet kitchen that's centered around an oversized island with granite countertops and a raised eating bar.There is ample storage in the bespoke cabinetry along with a tiled backsplash, premium fixtures, and a flush Sub-Zero fridge/freezer. From here, you can move into a selection of sumptuous gathering spaces including the family room and formal dining room with direct access to the deck. This outdoor area showcases awe-inspiring views over the city of Missoula plus there's a tiled outdoor kitchen where you can cook up a storm and dine out under the stars. An elevator connects both levels of the home with the lower story offering a wet bar/kitchenette that's been completed in a quintessential Mackenzie-Childs' theme. All 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms have been meticulously finished including the master with an extensive walk-in closet. This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac within a sought-after neighborhood close to schools, golf courses, hiking trails and the University of Montana.