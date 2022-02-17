 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,950,000

Incredibly private and extensively remodeled custom home on a full acre just at the edge of town. Elegant, open and bright floor plan with plenty of living space and big windows overlooking the back yard. Large views of Snowbowl, the valley, surrounding mountains and the sunsets. Entirely new kitchen, fresh built-ins, remodeled bathrooms, refinished exposed beams, sizable laundry room, three storage areas and a workout room. Main floor master suite, jack & jill kids rooms downstairs along with a separate bedroom for the in-laws. Large partially covered back deck, spacious back yard with mature trees, a kids playhouse and ground level trampoline. Large three car garage and an area to park a camper or boat. For more information call Lance Koch 406-531-3500 or your real estate professional

