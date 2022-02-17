Incredibly private and extensively remodeled custom home on a full acre just at the edge of town. Elegant, open and bright floor plan with plenty of living space and big windows overlooking the back yard. Large views of Snowbowl, the valley, surrounding mountains and the sunsets. Entirely new kitchen, fresh built-ins, remodeled bathrooms, refinished exposed beams, sizable laundry room, three storage areas and a workout room. Main floor master suite, jack & jill kids rooms downstairs along with a separate bedroom for the in-laws. Large partially covered back deck, spacious back yard with mature trees, a kids playhouse and ground level trampoline. Large three car garage and an area to park a camper or boat. For more information call Lance Koch 406-531-3500 or your real estate professional
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results.
Vincent J. Culp, 59, is charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of a fourth driving under the influence offense.
"Missoula's backbone was blue-collar and that's not something we necessarily see today and that's a huge change," said a Missoula business owner.
University of Montana campus construction: Part of Craig Hall demolished for new dining hall, other updates
Several projects have already been completed, others have recently broken ground, while some still remain on the horizon.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Sean A. Shriner, 43, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges, in October.
Cody Marble wrongful conviction claim continues through Missoula court, DOC makes assistance payments
Cody Marble filed his claim for compensation under House Bill 92 in September.
Kenneth J, Parks, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor in December.
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.
Steven J. Martin, 60, allegedly planted cameras in the bedrooms of two boys living with him and would sometimes masturbate to the recordings.