 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,950,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,950,000

5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,950,000

Welcome to 12082 Fred Lane! Where Luxury meets Montana! The moment you see this home sitting proudly on the hill, you are sure to be impressed with this 5+ bedroom, 7 bathroom, 7,000+/- sqft home with 5 car heated garage sitting on 20 acres of premium Montana land. Enjoy the privacy of your own oasis with this Luxurious property, including a private duck pond that is fed by a natural spring with breathtaking views of the Frenchtown and Missoula Valleys. This property is a must-see for all it has to offer, including the over-sized 50x84 ft. barn with multiple stables and a 2,000 sq. ft. loft above with French doors that lead out to a deck with incredible views! This large loft has endless possibilities for creating additional luxurious living space!This smart home is awe-inspiring! With a

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News