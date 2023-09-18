309 Eddy Ave located in Missoula, Montana, has a rich history that adds to its charm and character. Originally built in 1924, this home has stood the test of time and witnessed the evolution of the surrounding community. Over the years, the property has been lovingly maintained, preserving its unique architectural features and historical significance. The craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into its construction are evident in the beautiful exterior and interior design. As you tour through this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom you will be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. Natural light fills the space, highlighting the beautiful hardwood floors and creating a welcoming ambiance. The spacious kitchen provides high end modern appliances, ample cabinetry, and plenty of counter space, making it a chef's delight. The dining room is abundant in space and allows for large dinner gatherings. This historical gem, additionally features a main floor study, laundry room, tall ceilings and a well-appointed guest house above the two car garage. The guest house features vaulted ceilings, 1 large bedroom, 1 full bathroom, washer, dryer, open floor concept to kitchen, living room and dining space that opens up to a private balcony. You will find ample parking with the double car garage and carriage home. Additionally, there is plenty of storage space. Finding a university property with nearly a half acre is incredibly rare. The exterior of this home has an array of lush landscape and mature vegetation. The large lot the home is situated on, allows for perfect privacy and lovely curb appeal. As you explore the neighborhood, you can imagine the stories and experiences of those who have called this place home over the decades. With its historical significance and connection to the community, 309 Eddy Ave is not just a house but a living piece of Missoula's past. Owning this property gives you the opportunity to contribute to its ongoing legacy while creating your own cherished memories.