Sitting in a beautiful woodland on an 11.88-acre lot is this newer construction contemporary home. Complete with mountain views, you'll be immersed in picture-perfect mountain living without sacrificing comfort and the convenience of living minutes from town. With large windows, this open concept design and hardwood floors are ready for modern lifestyles. There's 4,956 square feet of living space, including a light-filled living room, warmed by a gas fireplace, all open to the dining room and kitchen. In the kitchen, modern quartz countertops and high-end appliances, including a 6-burner gas range-top and a double wall oven, as well as a custom tile backsplash and a large island, create an ideal setting for entertaining.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an internal poll among high school teachers shared with the Missoulian, a majority said they might not return to teach in the fall.
An Irish bar in Butte, Maloney's, is down to its last two bottles and they're saving that for St. Patrick's Day.
The incident is being investigated and the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement.
A man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Missoula on Jan. 21.
Smoke Elser hangs saddles the way an actor hangs costumes — something for every possible (horse-related) occasion.
A Missoula woman killed in a domestic violence homicide last weekend was dead for about a full day before the accused killer — her boyfriend — reported it to law enforcement, according to court documents.
Rick Tabish held a press conference with North Dakota's governor Doug Burgum and Kevin Washington, son of billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington.
The new location is located behind the AMC theater on Mary Avenue, just a few hundred yards from their old location but with much better visibility.
David Allen Compton, 24, was booked into the Missoula jail on three felonies.
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.