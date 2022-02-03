5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,250,000

Sitting in a beautiful woodland on an 11.88-acre lot is this newer construction contemporary home. Complete with mountain views, you'll be immersed in picture-perfect mountain living without sacrificing comfort and the convenience of living minutes from town. With large windows, this open concept design and hardwood floors are ready for modern lifestyles. There's 4,956 square feet of living space, including a light-filled living room, warmed by a gas fireplace, all open to the dining room and kitchen. In the kitchen, modern quartz countertops and high-end appliances, including a 6-burner gas range-top and a double wall oven, as well as a custom tile backsplash and a large island, create an ideal setting for entertaining.