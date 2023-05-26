In the heart of the prestigious Circle H Ranch, 1010 Chief Joseph Cluster is not just a home; it's a luxurious haven, perfectly marrying elegance with comfort, and practicality with grandeur. As you step inside the grand main foyer, the Sierra Pacific 4’ x 8’ Glass entry door with matching sidelights welcomes you to a world of opulence. The decorative art niche with integrated lighting and a custom railing with a floating staircase to the lower level makes a bold style statement. Your eyes are immediately drawn to the unobstructed view of the Missoula valley, courtesy of an open floorplan and floor-to-ceiling windows that harmoniously bring the outside in. Culinary enthusiasts will be thrilled with the state-of-the-art kitchen, boasting a Thermador appliance suite with a built-in refrigerator, a 36” gas range & chimney hood vent, and premium Dura Supreme cabinetry w/ soft-close hardware. A stunning quartz waterfall island graces the kitchen, accentuated with undercounter lighting and a hidden butler’s pantry with full-height cabinetry, a prep sink, and a full-size refrigerator. Dual dishwashers and trash pullouts in the 14’ island add to the convenience. The living room radiates warmth and charm, featuring floor-to-ceiling Sierra Pacific windows and an 18’ x 8’ Sierra Pacific 4 panel fully pocketing sliding glass door, inviting in an abundance of natural light. The floor-to-ceiling tiled fireplace wall with an integrated TV niche and a Heat-N-Glo Cosmo 60” linear see-through gas fireplace make it a cozy and inviting space. Experience the pinnacle of luxury in the master suite, with a 12’ vaulted ceiling, expansive window layouts, a large tiled master bathroom, and an array of high-end amenities. An enclosed steam shower with speakers, body sprayers, a waterfall head and a shower wand create a private spa-like retreat. The suite also features a private toilet room with a bidet and heated seat, dual sinks with backlit LED mirrors, a large walk-in closet with custom shelving, and toe-kick LED lighting under the vanity. The home is complemented by dual home offices on the main floor, a well-appointed laundry area, a junior master suite with a see-through gas fireplace, and a powder room with a custom wood floating vanity. The spacious garage, equipped with an electric vehicle charging station and temperature control, caters to modern-day needs, while the outdoor amenities promise endless enjoyment with a covered front patio, BBQ area, a poured concrete deck, and a spacious ground floor patio pre-wired for a hot tub. Circle H Ranch is unique in its offering of privacy and exclusivity, with its gated entry ensuring safety and seclusion. The ranch is steeped in history, boasting conservation easements and operating as a cattle ranch. Yet, it's just a ten-minute drive to downtown, offering the perfect balance of tranquil country living and convenient city amenities. In conclusion, 1010 Chief Joseph Cluster is not merely a home; it is a lifestyle – a unique concept meticulously curated for those who appreciate the finer things in life.